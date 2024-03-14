Assam: State govt employee detained under bribery charges in Jorhat

Guwahati, Mar 14: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption trapped a Junior Accounts Assistant of the Treasury Office, Jorhat, on Thursday.

According to reports, the employee identified as Moonmoon Sen was detained by the vigilance team after she accepted a bribe of Rs. 3000 in the office from the complainant for processing pay bills.

Following the incident, Moonmoon was detained for interrogation.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.





