Assam: State govt employee caught red handed while accepting bribe

Guwahati, May 10: The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped red-handed a Block Development Officer (In-charge) in Goalpara district of Assam on Friday.
According to information received, the officer in charge has been identified as Sahar Ali Sikdar and he was caught red-handed in Goalpara’s Matia Development Block.
The officer was caught red-handed after he accepted a bribe in his office from the complainant for payment of pending bills.
Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.
