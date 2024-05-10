Assam: State govt employee caught red handed while accepting bribe

86 years of service to the nation
By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, May 10: The sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped red-handed a Block Development Officer (In-charge) in Goalpara district of Assam on Friday.

According to information received, the officer in charge has been identified as Sahar Ali Sikdar and he was caught red-handed in Goalpara’s Matia Development Block.

The officer was caught red-handed after he accepted a bribe in his office from the complainant for payment of pending bills.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.



