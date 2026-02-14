Assam State Film Awards 2020–21 announced, Balconit Bhogowan bags best film

Dibrugarh, Feb 14: Balconit Bhogowan (God on the Balcony) has won the prestigious Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Award for Best Film for 2020, while Xobdo Nixobda Kolahal has been adjudged Best Film for 2021.

In the short film category, Kumu by Akansha Bhagawati received the Nip Barua Award for 2020, and Xogun by Utpal Barpujari secured the award for 2021.

In the documentary category, Screaming Butterflies by Aimee Baruah bagged the Naren Barua Award for 2020, while Breaking the Silence by Parthajit Baruah won the award for 2021.

Addressing the press at his residence at Kecheruguri village in Tingkhong, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah on Friday announced the winners of the Assam State Film Awards for the years 2020 and 2021. The awards recognise excellence across 40 categories.

Flanked by Chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Limited Simanta Shekhar, Borah said the initiative aims to strengthen and promote Assamese and other regional language cinema in the State.

The minister also announced the names of 10 beneficiaries who will receive financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each for setting up mini cinema halls across Assam.

The beneficiaries are Arun Hazarika (Rhino Cinema, Bokakhat); Rajeev Bora (Digitech Media Entertainment Private Limited, Hojai); Dr Manjil Goswami (Bongalgaon, Dergaon); Plabon Das (Bharati Bhawan, Duliajan); Gandhi Bhawan Committee (Tihu, Nalbari); Manoj Kumar Borah (Biswanath); Biplab Saikia (Bamunijan, North Lakhimpur); Manju Borah (Kamalabari, Majuli); Bijni Bodo Cinema Cooperative Society Limited (Bijni, Chirang); and Krishanu Kumar Misra (AK Cine Cafe, Sivasagar).

The Pabitra Kumar Deka Award for Best Article Writing on Cinema will be conferred on Aparajita Pujari for 2020 and on Dr Dipshika Bhagawati for 2021.

While no entries were received for the Best Writing on Cinema (Books) category for 2020, the award for 2021 will be presented to Pradyut Kumar Deka, the Minister said.

The Minister and Simanta Shekhar also announced the winners in several other categories for 2020 and 2021, including the Brojen Barua Award for Best Direction, Abdul Majid Award for Best Debut Director, Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia Award for Best Screenplay, Nalin Dowerah Award for Best Cinematography, Bhaben Das Award for Best Editing, Parbati Prasad Barua Award for Best Music Direction, Natasurjya Phani Sarma Award for Best Actor, Aideo Handique Award for Best Actress, Biju Phukan Award for Best Debut Actor (Male), Bidyut Chakrabarty Award for Best Debut Actor (Female), Tassaduk Yusuf Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role, Moazin Ali Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role, Rudra Barua Award for Best Playback Singer (Male), Pratima Pandey Barua Award for Best Playback Singer (Female), Dr Nirmalprava Bordoloi Award for Best Lyricist, Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Award for Special Jury Award, Pijush Kanti Roy Award for Best Audiography, Jugal Das Award for Best Art Direction, Banshi Das Award for Best Make-up, Pradip Chaliha Award for Best Costume Design, Girish Choudhury Award for Best Supporting Actor, Iva Achao Award for Best Supporting Actress, Phunu Barua Award for Best Film in Other Languages in Assam, and the Master Siddhartha Award for Best Child Artiste.

Minister Borah said the primary objective of instituting the awards and extending financial support is to promote the growth of the State’s film industry by recognising excellence in Assamese and other regional language cinema.

The awards ceremony will be held on February 15 at the Sri Sri Damodardeva International Auditorium within the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra premises in Guwahati.