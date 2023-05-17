Assam State Electricity Supply Workers Association stage protest for regularisation of post

Guwahati, May 17: The Assam State Electricity Supply Workers Association today staged a sit-in protest in front of Bijulee Bhawan in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati demanding regularisation of contractual employees and withdrawal of National Pension System and introduction of Old Pension Scheme.

Hundreds of temporary workers staged protests in the city. Along with appointments, the outraged workers demanded immediate removal of the NPS and the introduction of OPS. The workers further issued a caveat to the government to accept their demands at the earliest.

Among others they also raised demand to release the complete salary of employees who were in their probation period. Ensure security of the employees and promote the employees at regular intervals.