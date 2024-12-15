Assam State Election Commission releases draft electoral rolls for Panchayat polls

Guwahati, Dec 15: The Assam State Election Com- mission has published the draft electoral rolls for the upcoming Panchayat elections.

The draft rolls were published by taking into account the latest delimitation of the Gaon Panchayats (GP), Anchalik Panchayats (AP) and Zilla Parishad Constituencies (ZPC) in 27 districts, excluding the Sixth Schedule areas and municipal areas.

The draft rolls have 1,75,54,589 voters, including 88,29,927 males, 87,24,274 females and 388 others, and 397 ZPCs, 181 APs, 2,193 GPs, 21,930 wards and 23,781 polling stations.

The draft rolls would be available for the public in the offices of the GP, Block Development, ZP and District Commissioner as well as on the website of the district ad- ministration and the State Election Commission.

"The electors can check their names on the draft electoral rolls either through the EPIC number already allotted by the Election Commission of India, or by downloading the draft roll of their polling station from the citizen corner on the said website," the statement said.

The public can file claims and objections to the entries in the draft rolls from December 14 to December 21.

"The EROS, AEROS and district authorities concerned can be contacted for any queries related to the process for filing claims and objections.

The format for filing claims and objections is available in the office of the EROS or AEROS and gaon panchayats, as well as in the website of the district administrations and the Assam State Election Commission," the statement added.