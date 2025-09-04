Assam State Award 2025: 15 Teachers recognised for excellence in education

Guwahati, Sept 4: The Department of School Education, Government of Assam, has announced the names of 15 distinguished teachers for the State Award 2025, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the field of education.

Among the awardees, eight teachers represent the secondary education category, while seven have been chosen from elementary education. The selected teachers come from different districts of Assam, reflecting a wide representation of the state's teaching fraternity.

From secondary education, the awardees are Ngi Yot Weingken of Taiphake High MP School; Liladhar Upadhyay of Rashtra Bhasha Vidyalaya HES, Duliajan; Ranjit Bikash Chetia of GB Chowkhani HS School; Swapnali Gogoi of Moran Public High School; Bhrigu Prasad Sarmah of Panigaon HS School; Rajesh Bordoloi of Adarsha Tribal HS School; Dambaru Dhar Newar of PM Shri Tarioni Borbil HS; and Sufian Siddiquee Barbhuya of PM Shri Jamira Higher Secondary School.

In the elementary education category, the awardees are Niju Rava of Pub Zaloni LP School, Gunindra Gohain of Dangarchuk LP School, Urbashi Das of 10 No. Mazirgaon Krm LP School; Nobin Chandra Das of 1 No. Parangonia Jyoti LP School; Nandita Rajput of Silbheta LP School; Anil Chandra Hazarika of 295 No. Kuhumjogania LP School; and Dipika Sabhapandit of Baligaon MV School.

The State Award to teachers is an annual recognition given by the Assam government to honour educators who have made exemplary efforts in shaping young minds and contributing to the overall progress of school education in the state.

The awardees will be felicitated at a State-level function on September 5, in Tezpur University, where they will be presented with citations and honours in recognition of their dedication and service to the teaching profession.

By

Staff Reporter