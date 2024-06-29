Assam startups working on pitha-making machine

Guwahati, June 29: At least two startups are working on developing a pitha-making machine, and once they achieve a breakthrough, the popularity of the Assamese delicacy would increase manifold both nationally and globally.

Informing this, entrepreneurial consultant Satyen Madhav Mahanta told a startup skilling programme here that the traditional food industry can throw up immense opportunities for startups.

“Two other possibilities in line with the pitha-making machine could be its packaging and an SOP on the ingredients,” Mahanta said during an interaction at the two-day skilling programme organised for startups by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology here, which concluded today.

Dr Y Jayanta Singh, Executive Director of Guwahati NIELIT, emphasised the growing significance of Artificial Intelligence and highlighted the futuristic potential of the new electronic semiconductor plant being established in the region. He noted that these developments could revolutionise the local economy and create numerous opportunities for startups.

The Startup Catalyst Program held at Assam Startup – The Nest here was aimed at bolstering the startup ecosystem in Northeast India by bringing together prominent industry experts and government officials to discuss the future of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

Anubhav Tiwari, Chief Innovation Officer of NIELIT, provided an insightful overview of the potential prospects for startups in Northeast India, underscoring the region’s untapped potential and the importance of fostering a supportive environment for new ventures.

Satyanarayana Reddy M, Lead of the Innovation and Business Department at Keystone Centre for Innovation and Teacher Education (KCITE), led a technical session focused on the potential effectiveness of prompt engineering in startup innovations. Ankur Mehta, Associate Director at Plaksha University, gave a presentation on the intricacies of pitching a business and other technical elements crucial for startup success.

Naveen KL, another expert speaker and the founder of Trice Systems Private Limited, shared an in-depth account of his entrepreneurial journey. He offered valuable advice for startups, highlighting key points that can significantly contribute to their success.

MD of Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation Chinmoy Prakash Phookan elaborated on the initiatives undertaken by the corporation to popularise the startup culture among the local populace and highlighted various performance metrics and successful projects, demonstrating the positive impact of the efforts on nurturing a vibrant startup community.

“With the collaborative efforts of NIELIT, AIIDC, and the Government of Assam, the future looks promising for aspiring entrepreneurs in Northeast India,” she mentioned.

A panel discussion brought together distinguished panellists Rajarshi Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of Assam Startup; Dr Hirak Ranjan Das, Innovation Manager at the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell; and Satyen Madhav Mahanta.

Das rued that startup creation and awareness is the Northeast is low compared to the rest of India.

“For instance, at an awareness programme organised in Guwahati recently, only nine startups turned up, while a similar programme in Maharashtra attracted some 1800 startups,” Dr Das added.