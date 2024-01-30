Assam spy allegations escalate: Manas Borgohain affirms police connection amid ULFA (I) controversy

Guwahati, Jan 30: In a developing story surrounding allegations of espionage, the Assam Police has refuted claims made by the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), which released a video accusing the police of planting a spy within the organisation. The controversy escalated as the individual in question, identified as Manash Borgohain, countered the police denial in a subsequent video.

ULFA (I) initially released a video asserting that a spy had been planted into their organisation by the Assam Police. However, the Assam Police promptly dismissed these claims, labelling them as baseless.

In a subsequent video, Manas Borgohain reiterated his affiliation as a sub-inspector (SI) with the Assam Police. He asserted, “I am not lying, and I am an SI of the police. I am SB’s SI, and my roll number is 36.” Borgohain went on to make serious allegations, implicating high-ranking officials from the Assam Police Department in the planning and execution of the espionage mission.

In the video, Borgohain disclosed details about the training he and his counterparts allegedly underwent in Ajanta Path, Beltola, against the banned outfit. Notably, he also named five individuals who participated in the training. He also encouraged authorities to verify his claims, including his roll number and contact information.



