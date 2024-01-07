Assam: Speeding train kills one tusker in Jorhat

Jorhat, Jan 7: In a tragic incident, a wild elephant died after being hit by a train in Assam’s Mariani of Jorhat district late Saturday night.

The tragic incident unfolded when a pack of wild elephants were trying to cross the railway track at Bhelaguri tea garden, following which one tusker was hit by the train.



The carcass of the wild elephant fell under the engine of the speeding train, after which the train had to be halted for a while.



It has been alleged that the train did not comply with speed instructions. The speed of trains in that area has been fixed at a minimum of 20 to 40 km per hour, but sadly, most trains do not comply with this order, which results in the deaths of wild tuskers on the railway track every year.

