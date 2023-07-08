Assam: Speeding bus kills 2 bikers in Barpeta

Barpeta, Jul 8: Two bikers were killed in a terrible accident in Assam's Barpeta Road when a speeding passenger bus hit them as they waited at a diversion to cross to the other side of the road.

The incident occurred on Saturday noon at National Highway 27. Both the bikers identified as Abed Ali and Monowar Ali died on the spot as the bus was in high speed



Both the deceased, Abed Ali and Manowar Ali, were residents of Chengelia village and Bogoria para under Barpeta district respectively.



A pall of gloom spread in the area following the incident.