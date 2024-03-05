Assam: Special train to Ayodhya Ram Mandir flagged off from Dhemaji

Dhemaji, Mar 5: A special passenger train named ‘Astha’, carrying 24 wagons (having capacity of 72 passengers each), has left Murkongselek Station (Jonai) in easternmost Dhemaji district for Ayodhya Ram-Mandir this morning.

The special passenger train run by Tinsukia division of NF railway is meant for facilitating the devotees of the region to visit Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The train is introduced for the to-and-fro journey for one time.

Railway officials say that the special train, which left Murkongselek station at around 9.00 am today, is expected to reach Katra station (near Ram Mandir) in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning.

About 430 pilgrims from Dhemaji district including 40 from Murkongselek (Jonai) and two from nearby Arunachal Pradesh are boarding in the special train.

NF railway officials organized a simple ceremony at Murkongselek station to flag off the journey of the special train, wherein Dhemaji district BJP president, Rupa Kaman and other dignitaries were present.