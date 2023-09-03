Assam: Son kills mother under influence of alcohol in Nalbari

Guwahati, Sep 3: In a gruesome incident a youth killed his mother on Saturday night in Nalbari district of Assam.

The tragic incident took place in Kayakuchi village under Ghograpar Police Station where the youth thrashed his mother continuously which resulted in her death.

Following the horrific incident, locals of the village immediately informed the police, which led to the arrest of the accused.

According to reports, the youth identified as Rupam Kalita confessed that he thrashed his mother in an inebriated state which led to this incident.

The whole incident shocked the entire area and currently the police are investigating the matter.

