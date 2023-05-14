Assam: Son kills father over family feud in Golaghat

Guwahati, May 14: In yet another atrocious incident, a son allegedly killed his father identified as Powal Baruah in Golaghat district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Naojan village, Sarupathar after a family feud.

It may be noted that the son killed his father with a sword and currently he is absconding after committing the crime.

Further investigation over the matter is underway.