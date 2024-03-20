Assam: Skill Development Centre to come up at Semiconductor facility

Guwahati, Mar 20: To empower youths from the Northeast, the Assam Government and Tata is going to collaborate to set up a Skill Development Centre within the premises of the semiconductor facility in Jagiroad. This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Taking to his personal X handle, CM Sarma said, “Today during my deliberations with the Tata leadership we agreed to create a Skill Development Centre that will be co-located within the premises of the semiconductor facility in Jagiroad.”

The chief minister emphasised that the centre will empower youths from the Northeast region by offering them courses in Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors and electronics and help them in securing jobs in the Jagiroad unit.

Sarma further informed that as many as 1,500 youth from the state, mainly women, are already undertaking training at Tata facilities in and around Bangalore. “This will place them in leadership position once the semiconductor facility become operational in 2025,” he said.

Meanwhile, business tycoon Ratan Tata said, "The investments being made in Assam transform the state in complex treatment for cancer care. Today, the state government of Assam in partnership with the Tata group will make Assam a major player in sophisticated semiconductors. This new development will put Assam on the global map. We wish to thank the Chief Minister of Assam Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his support and vision that has made all this possible."



