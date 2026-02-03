Assam skaters skate to glory at National Speed Skating Championship

Guwahati, Feb 3: Assam skaters put up an impressive show at the 25th National Speed Skating Championship, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai from January 31 to February 2.

Around 1,400 skaters from across the country competed in the championship, with Assam fielding 55 skaters, several of whom returned home with medals across age groups and categories.

In the U-6 category, Neerja Bora won bronze in the 1,000 metres, Rajvee Nath claimed bronze in the 400 metres, and Kavyansh Kashyap secured bronze in the 1,000 metres.

Ariyav Saikia added two bronze medals, finishing third in the 100 metres road race and the 200 metres rink race.

In U-10, Rudra Sharma won silver in the 1,000 metres rink race and bronze in the 400 metres, while Navyam Nihaan Borah bagged silver in the 200 metres rink race.

The U-12 category saw Akarsh Kumar clinch gold in the 1,000 metres rink race and silver in the 400 metres rink event. Mousam Deka won bronze in the 200 metres rink race.

Riyan Patra secured a bronze medal in the U-14 100 metres road race. In the special category, Porikhisit Chanda won a bronze medal.

Assam also performed well in relay events. The U-8 girls’ recreational inline team won gold and added a bronze in quads.

The U-8 boys’ quads team claimed silver. In U-12, the boys’ recreational inline team won silver and bronze in quads, while the girls’ team secured bronze. The U-14 boys’ team won silver medals in both recreational inline and quads events.