Assam: Six poachers from Mizoram arrested in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Dec 11: As many as six poachers were arrested by the forest department in Hailakandi on Saturday. Eight carcasses of monkeys, along with three firearms, have also been seized from the poachers, who came from Mizoram.

As per sources, the poachers were first arrested by the forest department staff from Gaglacherra under the Lala police station of the district on Saturday and later handed over to the police.

The officials of the forest department received several complaints from local people regarding the poaching and killing of monkeys in the jungles under Lala police station.



On the basis of the complaints, forest officials caught them near Gaglacherra Bridge, following which two country-made guns and an air gun were seized from their possession.



Furthermore, a vehicle used by the poachers, along with eight dead monkeys, was also recovered by the forest department from them.



The arrested persons have been identified as Lalnunthara, C. Lahminghurna, R. Lalnunjira, Lalringdalka, Lalramgathanga and Lahminglima. All of them are residents of the Kolasib district of Mizoram.

