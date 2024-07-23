Assam: Six including minor dead in head-on collision in Karimganj

Karimganj, July 23: In a tragic incident, at least six people, including a child, were killed in a massive head-on collision between a car and auto-rickshaw in Assam’s Karimganj district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the accident took place on National Highway No. 8 in Nilam Bazar area, where one Hyundai Venue, with AS11 S 8323 license plate, collided head-on with an auto rickshaw.

The collision resulted in the death of three persons on the spot while three sustained critical injuries.

Sources informed that one more died before the arrival of an ambulance, while two died on their way to the hospital in critical condition.

The accident has sent shockwaves in the district raising concerns of road safety.