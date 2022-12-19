Assam: Six girls rescued from human traffickers across four States

Guwahati, Dec 19: Following complaints in several police stations of Assam's Karbi Anglong, an operation was launched after which six minor girls were rescued from the clutches of human traffickers in various parts of the country.

According to Karbi Anglong, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kangkan Kumar Nath the girls were rescued during the last 10 days, after receiving complaints at many police stations in the district including Diphu, Bokajan and Bakalia.

The girls were rescued from Haryana, Rajasthan, Nagaland and Tinsukia in Assam.

As per reports, an FIR was registered at Diphu police station on December 8, following which a 16-year-old girl was rescued from Fatehabad in Haryana. The police also arrested one human trafficker.

Later four FIRs were lodged in Bokajan police station following which two girls from Bokajan railway station, and one each from Dimapur railway station in Nagaland and Tinsukia were rescued.

Another 14-year-old girl who was sold for the purpose of marriage with a 33-year-old man in Jhunjhunu for Rs 1.5 lakh was rescued from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. A team of Karbi Anglong Police went to Rajasthan, and with support from Rajasthan Police and other agencies, she was rescued, said reports.

Meanwhile, two persons, including a woman, have been arrested, said officials.