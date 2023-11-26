Assam: Silchar Quiz Fest gets underway

Silchar, Nov 26: In a bid to revive the quizzing culture and enthuse the youth towards engaging them in the habit of regular quizzing, the 1st Silchar Quiz Fest, an initiative of Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, got underway amidst offering rich tributes to Bir Lachit Borphukan, the brave commander-in-chief of the Ahom kingdom, on his 401st birth anniversary at the Banga Bhavan on Friday.

Dipayan Chakraborty, the convener of the quiz organising committee, said, “This is the first of its kind event with 20 sets of quiz contests with 9 quiz contests that have already started in the online mode and 11 sets of quiz contests starting today, including one segment of quiz dedicated to the legendary general Bir Lachit Borphukhan on his 401st birth anniversary. It is our tribute to Bir Lachit Borphukan. The event is shaping up to become the largest quiz contest in this part of the country. The Honourable MP Silchar, Dr. Rajdeep Roy, is patronising the event. Our aim is to engage the youth towards the habit of quizzing culture, which was a prominent feature among school and college goers in the past and bring out the best quizzing talents from southern Assam."



Prof. Dilip Kumar Baidya, the director of the National Institute of Technology Silchar, who inaugurated the quiz event as the chief guest, encouraged the students, saying, “This is a wonderful initiative taken by the honourable Silchar MLA for the students and quiz enthusiasts to amass knowledge about art culture and history and also to develop an interest in science, technology and innovation.”



KJ Saikia, DIG Southern Range, who attended the event as a guest of honour, also reflected on the rich legacy of Bir Lachit and urged the students to know more about the life and deeds of the legend, who is respected and revered across the country.



Jayant Kumar, Chief General Manager (Production) at ONGC Silchar, hailed the efforts of the Silchar legislator and underlined the importance of quizzing. He urged the students to read The Assam Tribune, the premiere English newspaper of this region and one of the oldest in the country, for its rich array of contents to satisfy the quest for knowledge. Dr. Ratandeep Bose, an avid quizzer from the past, also shared his experiences on the benefits of quizzing as a hobby. Asit Dutta, president of the quiz fest organising committee, also spoke on the occasion.

