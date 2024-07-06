Assam: Silchar MLA vows to ease 80 percent waterlogging by 2026

Silchar, July 6: The people of Silchar are fed up with waterlogging and dilapidated roads. Barely 30 minutes of heavy rain is good enough to bring the town to a halt, inundate lanes, bye lanes, and disturb normal vehicular movement.

Among other areas affected by the perennial issue of waterlogging, residents of Sonai Road are the worst sufferers as they grapple with inundated roads for days amidst heavy rain.

In this backdrop, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty was seen among the residents of Sonai Road amassing suggestions in a citizens’ meeting held on Friday. “I am aware of the plight of the residents of the entire town and the vast area of Sonai Road in particular. Major portions of the town are encroached upon, which is posing a serious hurdle towards solving the problem of waterlogging. With the support of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is keen on the development of Silchar and Barak Valley, I assure the people of Silchar that the menace of water logging will be solved at least by 80 percent by March 2026,” Chakraborty said at the end of the meeting.

On the other hand, people in the locality gave vent to their anger regarding the deplorable and shameful condition of the roads in the second-biggest urban sprawl in the state.

In the presence of an official of the AMRUT scheme, people cried aloud about the alleged delay in mending the dug-up roads for installing pipes. The Silchar legislator asked the AMRUT official and also the representative from the NHIDCL to initiate at least temporary measures to mend the worsened portion of roads so that the woes of the people could be lessened a bit.

Later, Chakraborty, along with members from the BJP Cachar district, officials, and locals, visited the spots, which are arguably the areas causing the waterlogging issue.