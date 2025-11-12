Assam signs pact with Google to build AI capabilities, to set up centre of excellence

Guwahati, Nov 12: The Assam government today signed an understanding with Google under which the tech giant will help the State build Al capabilities.

"The Assam government is focusing on the development of technical capabilities and infrastructure to establish the State as 'India's Al Hub' in the North East region to help provide transparency and speedy public services to the citizens.

As a historic step in this direction, today the State government's Information Technology Department signed an important agreement," Science & Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

Through this understanding agreement, Google Cloud will provide technical cooperation to the Assam government departments in developing artificial intelligence capabilities and enhancing the performance of officers and making government services to the citizens smoother and quicker through AI.

With the help of Google, an 'Artificial Intelligence Excellence Centre' (AI Centre of Excellence) will also be established in the State to make the Assam government's administration sys-tem more public-oriented and effective with the help of artificial intelligence.