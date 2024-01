Guwahati, Jan 10: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended one Sub Inspector (SI) in Assam’s Chirang district on Tuesday.

According to sources, a trap was laid and SI (UB) Chintu Das of Dhaligaon Town Outpost was caught red-handed after he accepted Rs 10,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing his vehicle.