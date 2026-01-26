Assam showcases Asharikandi terracotta craft village at Republic Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 26: The northeastern state of Assam on Monday showcased its famed terracotta craft village of Asharikandi at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

The state's tableau depicted Asharikandi village in Dhubri district -- India's largest and most renowned cluster of traditional Assamese terracotta artisans.

For more than a century, generations of artisan families here have preserved the timeless art of clay craftsmanship, reflecting simplicity, refined aesthetics and deep cultural meaning while sustaining livelihoods through indigenous skill.

At the front of the tableau stood an imposing terracotta doll holding earthen lamps arranged in a circular pattern, forming a powerful visual centrepiece. The tractor portion was adorned with bamboo fencing, symbolising Assam's rich bamboo heritage and its important role in the state's rural economy and sustainable development.

The trailer was designed as a graceful Moyurponkhi boat, evoking Assam's riverine identity. Artisans were shown shaping Hiramati (clay) into divine figures of gods and goddesses, highlighting the creative process and spiritual essence of the craft.

A traditional pall (sail canvas) at the rear enhanced the authenticity of the boat and recalled the historic waterways that nurtured Assam's culture and trade.

Accompanying the tableau were women artisans dressed in traditional Mekhela Chador, moving rhythmically and singing verses that express pride in their soil and creations.

Their song conveyed the confidence of a community whose heritage-driven craftsmanship is gaining global recognition, symbolising the onward journey of Asharikandi towards self- reliance.





PTI