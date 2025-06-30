Assam showcases 200-yr tea legacy in US, eyes global tie-ups, tech partnerships

Guwahati, June 30: Assam's Chief Secretary Ravi Kota inaugurated an India pavilion at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2025 in New York to celebrate 200 years of Assam Tea, on Sunday.

"As we celebrate 200 years of Assam Tea, we do so not only with pride in our legacy but with a clear vision for the future," said Kota, during the inauguration.

Kota said the Assam government is committed to strengthening India-US ties through strategic initiatives centred on artificial intelligence, blockchain, and high-level summits.

He added that Assam is also planning to host a “Heritage to Wellness” Tea Showcase across the United States.

“We intend to sign MoUs with American universities, retailers, and innovation platforms to enhance traceability and promote sustainable partnerships,” he said.

For Assam, the pavilion serves as both a celebratory and strategic platform as Assam Tea stands as a bridge between tradition and innovation, Kota added.

Kota pointed out four start-ups -- Aromica Tea, Woolah Tea, Dorei Tea, and Earth Tea, adding that they’re brewing innovation in Assam and “so we wanted to bring these brands here”.

"They are innovating new blends of exotic tea, and I am confident that these innovations will gain global visibility from this event," the Chief Secretary added.

He also highlighted the vital role played by state's small tea growers, who contribute to 40% of the state's production, and also pointed out the transformative impact of bought-leaf factories in the ecosystem.

Kota said that a key enabler of this thriving industry is the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, the largest in India by volume.

Trading over 250 million kg annually, it provides buyers worldwide with access to a diverse array of Assam teas through a digital, transparent, and highly regulated platform.

In 2024-25, more than 100 million kg of Assam tea were shipped to over 90 countries, generating nearly USD 285 million in exports.

Major destinations include the United Kingdom, Russia, the UAE, Germany, Iraq, and China, underscoring Assam's position as a trusted supplier to both traditional and emerging tea markets.

Assam Tea is a global symbol of strength, flavour, and heritage that has shaped livelihoods, cultures, and economies since its discovery in 1823 along the banks of the Brahmaputra River, the chief secretary was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Consul General of India in New York Binaya S Pradhan was also present on the occasion.

