‘Assam should have come earlier’: CM Sarma at WEF India Pavilion opening in Davos

Guwahati, Jan 20: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, joined senior Union ministers, chief ministers and senior leaders from as many as 10 states at the inauguration of the India Pavilion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos.

Sharing details of the event on social media, Sarma said the India Pavilion would showcase the country’s investment opportunities to the global community.

“Joined my esteemed Team Bharat colleagues for the opening of the India Pavilion @wef. This platform will showcase to the global community the best opportunities offered by India,” he posted.

The Chief Minister said Assam was benefiting significantly from the Narendra Modi government’s Act East and other policies and had emerged as the fastest-growing state economy in the country.

He added that the time has come for Assam to position itself as a major investment destination.

"I'm here for the first time, and I feel we should have come much earlier," he said, and also wished all other states in their endeavour to attract investments.

Sarma is scheduled to hold meetings with global leaders and leading enterprises later in the day to deepen partnerships and strengthen Assam’s growing international profile.

Earlier on Tuesday, ahead of engagements with global semiconductor leaders at the WEF, the Chief Minister met Tata Group chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

Describing the interaction as productive, Sarma said the Tata Group was anchoring Assam’s semiconductor ecosystem and that the state was keen to strengthen the sector by collaborating with global players.

The Chief Minister had arrived in Switzerland on Monday to attend the five-day WEF Annual Meeting, marking what he described as a milestone in Assam’s global outreach.

Soon after his arrival, he held discussions on the sidelines of the summit with several national and international leaders, including Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

During the WEF Annual Meeting, Sarma is expected to present Assam’s governance reforms, industrial growth roadmap and technology-driven development initiatives to global industrialists, economists, multinational corporations and heads of international financial institutions, including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organisation.

