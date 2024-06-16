Assam Shocker: Father kills four-month-old daughter in Pengeri

Margherita, June 16: On the occasion of International Father’s Day, a shocking and heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Assam’s Tinsukia district as a stone-hearted father killed his four-month-old daughter in Pengeri.

According to initial information, the accused, a resident of a tea garden in Pengeri, killed his four-month-old daughter and escaped from the scene. Later, when the mother saw the body of her daughter, she reached Pengeri Police Station with the body. The police then sent the body to Tinsukia Medical College for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the police detained the absconding father and are currently interrogating him to ascertain the reason behind the heartbreaking crime.