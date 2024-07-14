Assam shocker: 70-year-old woman raped in Goalpara

Goalpara, July 14: A heinous incident unfolded in Assam’s Goalpara district after a 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped and subjected to an attempted murder by a miscreant in Matia area.

According to initial information, the victim went to graze her cow when a miscreant, in a naked state covering his face with a piece of cloth, approached the elderly woman and allegedly raped her. The accused then tried to strangle her to death, however, the victim managed to escape from his clutches by biting him.

Following the incident, the victim, who is now mentally traumatised, was taken to a hospital in Matia for medical examination and is likely to be referred to Goalpara for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter to nab the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

Furthermore, Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi visited the spot to take stock of the situation on Sunday and directed the police to apprehend the perpetrators as soon as possible.