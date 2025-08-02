Assam shines with five honours at 71st National Film Awards

Guwahati, Aug 2: From the heartlands of Assam to the grand stage in New Delhi, stories from the state found their rightful place in the spotlight at the 71st National Film Awards.

In a ceremony that celebrated diversity, depth, and daring creativity, Assamese filmmakers, critics, and storytellers clinched top honours — not just in the mainstream feature category, but also in the more niche, powerful non-feature segments.

Rangatapu 1982 leads the pack

At the centre of Assam’s cinematic haul was Rangatapu 1982, awarded Best Assamese Feature Film. Produced by BRC Cine Production and directed by Adityam Saikia, the film takes viewers on a poignant journey through the emotional fabric of Assamese society during the early 1980s.

With a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and the Rajat Kamal Award, the win marks a vital moment for Assamese language cinema — one where local histories and heartfelt narratives are not only preserved but celebrated nationally.

A voice from the Tai Phake community

In what many see as a powerful endorsement of Assam’s linguistic diversity, the Tai Phake language film ‘Pai Tang…Step of Hope’ also received a Rajat Kamal for the Best Film in the language.

Directed by Prabal Khaund and produced by Naba Kumar Bhuyan, the film was honoured for its sensitive direction and compelling storytelling rooted in an underrepresented culture.

This Rs 2-lakh recognition goes beyond cinematic merit — it's a boost to cultural preservation.

A critic’s Swarna Kamal moment

Veteran film critic Utpal Datta brought home the prestigious Swarna Kamal Award for Best Film Critic, his work praised for its insightful dissections of Indian cinema. Along with the golden lotus, the award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

His recognition underscores the quiet, analytical voice behind every good film — the critic who decodes, debates, and deepens our understanding of the screen.

Lentina Ao’s legacy immortalised

In the non-feature category, ‘Lentina Ao – A Light on the Eastern Horizon’, directed by Sanjib Parasar and co-directed by Nilakshi Medi, won Best Biographical Film.

The documentary, produced by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), pays homage to Lentina Ao, a Naga woman whose pioneering efforts in healthcare and education revolutionised life in rural Nagaland in the 1950s.

“I wanted to portray her legacy in real time. She brought midwifery to places where people hadn’t even dreamt of it,” said Parasar, who met Lentina while working on a film about her husband.

Awarded Rs 2 lakh, the film is as much a tribute as it is a lesson in grit and grace.

Performer-turned-filmmaker bags debut honours

Assamese performer and dancer Shilpika Bordoloi took home the Swarna Kamal for Best Debut Director (Non-Feature) for her experimental film ‘Mau: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw’ — a Mizo-language meditation on the spiritual bond between bamboo and humans.

“Though I am not a trained filmmaker, I created this film as a performer. I never imagined it would reach this far,” said an emotional Bordoloi.

With Rs 3 lakh in prize money and national recognition, Bordoloi’s win stands out — not just for the subject, but for the journey. From Assam to Mizoram, from stage to screen, her path has been nothing short of transformative.

As Assam continues to thread its rich cultural tapestry into the fabric of Indian cinema, these accolades serve not just as trophies — but as torches.