Assam shines in Modi-Singapore talks: Key MoUs on nursing & urban planning afoot

Guwahati, Sept. 8: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Singapore, Assam played a key role in the discussions between the two countries.

According to a joint statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs on September 5, two significant memoranda of understanding (MoUs) are set to be signed between the countries.

The MoUs include collaboration on skill development through the Nursing Talent Skills Corporation, involving the Government of Assam, the Singapore India Partnership Office, and MOH Holdings Pte Ltd of Singapore.

Additionally, a second MoU will focus on urban planning and management for Guwahati.

Both Prime Ministers—Modi and Lawrence Wong of Singapore—emphasised the urgent need to finalise the MoU on the Nursing Talent Skills Corporation.

They also endorsed the MoU between the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) and the Government of Assam, which aims to enhance urban planning and management in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister took to social media to highlight the significance of this partnership, calling it a “new dawn”. “It is truly a partnership of the future,” he wrote on social media.

He praised the MoU with SCE as a crucial step toward better urban planning and management in Guwahati, leveraging Singapore’s expertise.

Both leaders have also appreciated the work done by the two countries along six pillars for bilateral cooperation, which include sustainability, digitalisation, skills development, healthcare & medicine, advanced manufacturing, and connectivity.