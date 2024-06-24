Assam: Sex racket busted in Dhubri; 6 women, 5 men arrested

Dhubri, June 24: In a major crackdown on illegal activities, a prostitution racket was busted on Monday in the Panbari area near National Highway 17 in Dhubri district. The operation, led by the local community, resulted in the arrest of six women and five men, who were subsequently handed over to the police.

The locals informed that the illegal activities had been running for a considerable time at the residence of Jel Hoque and Sapior Rahman, also known as Sopi, under the jurisdiction of the Gauripur police station. They also informed that the business was managed by Sopi's wife, Zainab Bibi. Despite repeated protests from the villagers, the family continued their unlawful activities unabated.

Acting on confidential information, the villagers took matters into their own hands, and a group of locals forcefully entered the residence on Monday, detaining the individuals involved.

In their frustration, the mob also vandalised and set fire to the house, seeking to put an end to the operation.

Following the incident, Gauripur police were called to the scene, where the agitated villagers demanded immediate action against Jel Hoque, Sopi, and Zainab Bibi. The police reached the spot, apprehended six women and five men found at the site, and took them to the police station for further questioning.

Firefighters were also dispatched to the scene to control the blaze and ensure safety measures were in place.