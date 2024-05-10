Assam: Several students marked 'absent' during HS exam in Cachar

Silchar, May 10: The announcement of Assam Higher Secondary examination results brought shockwaves to over 100 students from different institutions in Cachar district after students found that they had been marked as ‘absent’ in place of their marks in some of their papers, most of them in English.

Among the students who found themselves marked as “ABS” include Biswadeep Nath, who was on the HSLC merit list in 2022 and was preparing for various entrance examinations.



Sources at Holy Cross HS School in Silchar informed that while 97 students appeared in the examination from the science stream, the results of as many as 39 students showed that they were absent on the day of the English paper examination.



The school sources claimed that all those students were present and appeared in the examination.



In a similar incident, 36 students from the Science stream of Ramanuj Gupta Senior Secondary School also faced a similar situation with respect to their marks in English.



Furthermore, the authorities of Guru Charan College received 43 applications from the students, including 42 from the Science stream and one from the Arts stream who was marked absent in their English paper and Political Science paper, respectively.



The authorities of the respective institutions informed The Assam Tribune that they had communicated the matter to the AHSEC authorities and also received positive assurances that the matter had been acknowledged and that corrective measures with respect to the marks of the concerned students would be taken at the earliest.