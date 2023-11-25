Assam: Several injured in head-on collision in Morigaon

Guwahati, Nov 25: Several people sustained injuries after two passenger vehicles collided head-on in Assam’s Morigaon district on Saturday.

According to initial information, the incident took place in Jaluguti area where the vehicles carrying passengers collided head-on injuring at least 30 people.

The people who sustained injuries were admitted to a hospital in critical condition, reports stated.

A passenger speaking to the reporters said, “The traveler was driving from opposite direction when it collided with the one we were travelling in. I sustained minor injuries on the shoulder, however, several others were critically injured.”