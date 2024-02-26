Assam: Seven awarded life imprisonment for murder in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Feb 26: In a significant development, seven people, including an employee of the court, have been given life-time imprisonment for murdering a person seven years ago over a land dispute in Hailakandi district under Sessions Case 10/2018. The judgement was passed today by the district and session judge of Hailakandi Sanjoy Hazarika.

As per sources, The seven individuals have been sentenced to life in prison under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as three years in prison under Section 148.



Furthermore, Rs 20,000 has also been fined to each of them and in default, they will have to undergo six months more imprisonment.

Those imprisoned are Kamal Uddin Mazumdar, who is the process server of the court; Fakrul Islam Laskar; Anwar Hussain Laskar; Asab Uddin Mazumdar; Nezam Uddin Mazumdar; Anam Uddin Mazumdar; and Ainul Haque Laskar.



The court took the statements of 16 witnesses to the case, including an additional district commissioner and medical officer.



The incident of murder occurred in Nishchintapur village of the district on August 8, 2017, when a group of people attacked a shopkeeper in Nishchintapur village, Abdul Basit Mazumdar, with a sharp weapon at around 7.30 p.m. On hearing the hue and cry, the son of the deceased came out and took him to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury. Later, the wife of deceased Jubeda Bibi Mazumdar filed a case at Hailakandi Sadar police station.



The case number 476/2017 was registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 341, 326, 302 and 34 IPC, and the police started an investigation, arrested these persons and produced them in court.

