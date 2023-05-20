Assam sets dress code for teachers of all educational institutions

Guwahati, May 20: Assam government has introduced dress code for teachers of all educational institutions to maintain a decent academic atmosphere in the campus.

According to the new guidelines, some restrictions on dresses have been imposed for the teachers and they are recommended to wear the dresses as proposed while in schools.

The formal shirts, pants, would be accepted for male teachers while female teachers are recommended to wear sari, mekhela-chador and salwar suits. They further directed the teaching staff to dress up in clean, modest and decent clothes in sober colours which should not look flashy and avoid casual and party apparel.

The recommendation issued by the Education Department stated that casual attires like jeans, t-shirts, leggings cannot be worn while on duty. Disciplinary action as per rule will be taken against teachers who violate these instructions.

"Some teachers of educational institutions are found in the habit of wearing the dress of their choice which sometimes does not appear to be acceptable by public at large. Since a teacher is expected to be a example of all sorts of decency especially while discharging their duties, it has become necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism and seriousness of purpose at the work place," stated the order issued by the Department of School Education.
















