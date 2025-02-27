Assam sets course for aerospace & defence innovation at Advantage Assam 2.0

Guwahati, Feb 27: A session titled "The Skies of Tomorrow: Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing in Assam" was held on the second day of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit today.

The session explored Assam's potential in the aerospace and defence manufacturing sector with a dynamic lineup of policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators.

Rupesh Gowala, State Minister for Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare, and Home (Prisons, Home Guards and Civil Defence), Government of Assam, reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering an ecosystem that supports aerospace and defence manufacturing in the State.

He also stated that initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' are driving self-reliance and positioning India as a global defence manufacturing hub.

Gowala further stated that the Government of Assam has recently introduced the Assam Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing Policy, 2025, which presents compelling opportunities for both domestic and global defence manufacturers.

He invited investors, manufacturers, start-ups, and technology leaders to collaborate in shaping India's future aerospace and defence manufacturing hub.

Principal Secretary (IT), Gopinath Narayan, who gave an overview of the incentives offered under Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy 2025 of Assam, said that these incentives were comparable or better than the incentives offered by other States, and address the specific needs for encouraging investment in this sector within Assam.

G Satheesh Reddy, president of the Aeronautical Society of India, and ex-Chairman, DRDO highlighted Assam's potential in the aerospace sector and emphasised the critical role of innovation and collaboration.

Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria praised the State government for its significant efforts in advancing the aerospace and defence sectors.

Dr Chandrika Kaushik, director general, DRDO, high-lighted that the research lab in Tezpur, Assam, aimed at addressing the specific needs of the Indian Armed Forces.

She stated the DRDO will provide assistance and facilitate integration with the industry ecosystem, supporting skill development, training, and testing centres as required, further strengthening the region's defence capabilities

Rajinder Singh Bhatia, president SIDM, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, stated that SIDM is committed to sup-porting defence startups in Assam, and would be happy to open a chapter of SIDM in Assam.

He stressed upon the importance of investment sentiment to promote investment in the State, and said that he could feel the change and that the situation was now ripe for take-off.

Dr SaragJ Saikia, founder and chief technologist of Spacefaring Technologies, shared that his company is already manufacturing critical components for fighter jets, which are being supplied to the Indian Armed Forces.

Manash Pratim Kakati, founder of Qoptars, highlighted Assam's strategic location, noting that its proximity to Southeast Asia makes it an ideal hub for creating a strong industry ecosystem with international connections.

Prem Kumar Vishlawath, founder and chief innovator of Marut Dronetech Pvt Ltd, and an alumnus of IIT Guwahati stressed on the need and the potential for setting up testing facilities in Assam, which will give a boost to drones, and other defence technologies to be established here.