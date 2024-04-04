Assam: Senior spokesperson Romen Borthakur quits Congress

Guwahati, April 4: In another major setback for the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, senior spokesperson of the party, Romen Chandra Borthakur, resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday.

“I have resigned from all the post of parties & primary membership of the party with immediate effect,” he posted on X.

It is learned that Borthakur was a contender for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, however, he was reportedly denied the party ticket.

He also contested against Himanta Biswa Sarma from the Jalukbari Legislative Assembly Constituency in the 2021 state assembly elections.

Earlier today, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah sent a showcause notice to Romen Borthakur for “deliberately violating party discipline and getting involved in anti-party activities, which has raised questions in the minds of party workers. "You are doing conspiracy to damage the image of the party spreading complete false information and allegations.”











