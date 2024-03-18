Assam: Senior cop arrested for rape and abuse of minor domestic help

Guwahati, March 18: A senior cop, posted as senior Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) stationed at the Police Training College in Dergaon, Assam, has been detained following accusations of torturing and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl employed as a domestic help at his residence.

Nath’s arrest, which occurred on Sunday evening, was made under the provisions of Section 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in addition to Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, as confirmed by law enforcement officials.

In a social media post, GP Singh, the Director General of Police (DGP) for Assam, revealed the disturbing details. “Allegations of sexual misconduct involving a housemaid by a DSP assigned to Lachit Borphukan Police Academy (LBPA) Dergaon (Case No42 under section 376, 506 and Section 6 of POCSO Act) have been registered at Dergaon PS, District Golaghat,” he stated.

Singh continued stating, “DSP Kiran Nath, currently serving as LBPA, Assam, has been taken into custody based on evidence uncovered during the investigation of the aforementioned criminal case.”

Asserting the Assam Police’s firm stance against sexual misconduct, Singh reiterated, “Zero tolerance towards sexual misconduct among police personnel remains corner stone of the Assam Police Headquarters’ policy.”



