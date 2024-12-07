Assam Semiconductor Conclave 2024 champions tech & industrial growth

Guwahati, Dec. 7: The Assam Semiconductor Conclave 2024, was held on Friday at the Kar Bhawan. Organized by the Industrial Development Corporation Ltd and the Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise Department of Government of Assam, the event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, semiconductor supply chain vendors, and experts to explore advancements and opportunities in the sector.

The semiconductor assembly and testing facility at Jagiroad initiative positions Assam as an emerging hub for semiconductor manufacturing and technology innovation. The conclave focused on leveraging this development to stimulate industrial growth, attract investments, and promote technological advancements in the region.

State Industry Minister Bimal Borah emphasised the semiconductor industry's role in India's technological sovereignty and economic resilience. He underscored Assam's emerging role as a centre of innovation and investment.

Looking ahead, Assam will host Advantage Assam 2.0, a global investors' and infrastructure summit in February, 2025, aimed at further boosting investments and fostering collaborations across sectors.

Additional Secretary of Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprise Department Dr P Uday Praveen, delivered the welcome address, emphasising the strategic importance of the semiconductor industry for North East India. He expressed optimism about the unique collaborative opportunities between the government and businesses in this rapidly growing sector.

Project Head at Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd Ashish Mishra, outlined the objectives of the conclave, which included showcasing Assam's potential as a semiconductor hub, attracting global and domestic investments, and highlighted the benefits of a robust semiconductor supply chain for job creation, R&D, and reducing import dependence. He also emphasised the importance of fostering collaboration among stakeholders to create a thriving technological and industrial ecosystem in Assam, particularly in industries such as automotive, telecommunication, consumer electronics, and AI powered by semiconductor technology.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota focussed on the vision of a distinct and innovative semiconductor ecosystem. He stressed the importance of collaboration, stating that from land selection to the final output, every step of the semiconductor industry's development in Assam is crucial. He further highlighted the importance of understanding the needs of industry players and ensuring that these requirements are met.

The event witnessed participation from leading vendors such as Sumitomo, DIS-CO, KNS-Kulicke, Mitsui, Festo, Nippon Express, Genesem, NMTronics, Heller, Vitrox, Premier Cryogenics, Tata Power, Tata Steel, Tata Bluescope Steel, and Mukand Group. Government officials, semiconductor supply chain vendors from Germany, Japan, South Korea, and various regions of India, along with representatives from the Tata Group also attended the conclave.

- By Staff Reporter