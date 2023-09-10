Assam: Self-styled healer detained in Cachar

Silchar, Sep 10: A video went viral on social media in which a self-styled spiritual healer was allegedly involved in obscene behaviour with a woman on the pretext of ridding her of the evil eye. Following the video gaga, Cachar Police detained the man from his home in Katigorah constituency on Friday.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed on Saturday that the man was arrested for taking advantage of the woman who had sought his help to get rid of her distress. Soon after the matter was reported, quick action was initiated and the man practising self-styled healing tactics was picked up and the matter is being investigated, the SP added.

Meanwhile, as the video went viral on social media, people from all walks of life vehemently condemned the incident.