Assam sees surge in firearm applicants; first licences due Feb 2026: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 10: The first batch of firearm licences for indigenous residents living in Assam’s “vulnerable and remote” areas will be issued in February 2026, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Sarma said the government has received a large number of applications under the new firearm licence scheme, which are now under scrutiny.

“The government will issue licences very selectively. Not everyone who applies will be permitted to own a firearm. The first batch of licences will be distributed in February,” he said.

The Chief Minister had earlier clarified that applicants must be original inhabitants of Assam, have no criminal record, and pass a stringent police verification process. The final approval will rest with the Deputy Commissioner under the provisions of the Indian Arms Act.

The scheme, approved by the state Cabinet on May 28, aims to instil a sense of security among indigenous communities residing in sensitive and remote regions.

The identified districts include Dhubri, Morigaon, Barpeta, Nagaon, and South Salmara-Mankachar, along with localities such as Rupahi, Dhing, and Jania.

“The indigenous people living near the Bangladesh border often face threats from infiltration and criminal activities. This decision is meant to empower residents of such vulnerable pockets—especially where the population is sparse and government presence limited—to legally obtain arms for self-defence,” Sarma had previously said.

He had also clarified that the scheme would not be confined to border areas alone but extended to other vulnerable regions identified by the government.

“Let me make it clear—the government is not purchasing firearms for anyone. We are only issuing licences to eligible applicants,” he said.

Demographic, economic shifts in focus

The Chief Minister, on Sunday, also voiced concern over what he described as a “rapid demographic change” in Assam, claiming that the growth rate of the Hindu population has declined, while that of the Muslim population has increased.

“I have data on population growth between 2001 and 2011. In every block of Assam, the Hindu population growth is coming down while the Muslim population is increasing,” he said, adding, “A chapter of the Assamese people’s surrender has begun.”

Sarma further stated that the government is closely monitoring land transactions between Hindu and Muslim communities under a directive issued last year, which requires prior approval from the Chief Minister’s Office for such sales.

“We have seen that the sale of land from Hindus to Muslims is very high, while the reverse is less. However, many of these cases involve Assamese and indigenous Muslims, and we have no issue with that,” Sarma said.

He added that the changes are not limited to demography but extend to wealth distribution. “Earlier, we thought only the numbers had changed. Now, we see that even the wealth pattern has shifted,” he noted.

The Chief Minister said he plans to hold a detailed press conference on the issue soon. “You can sometimes accept demographic change, but witnessing an economic shift signals complete destruction. Earlier, we did not have the data; but now, we are getting it through land sale permissions,” he said.

With inputs from PTI