Assam sees rising influx of Bangladeshi nationals amid unrest, says CM

Guwahati, Jan 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that Assam and Tripura are witnessing a massive increase in the influx bid of Bangladeshi nationals following unrest in the neighbouring country.

Speaking to the media on the first day of the New Year, Sarma however stated that the influx is mostly by the 'majority community' and not by Hindus who are a minority in the neighbouring country.

He said that every day 20 to 30 cases of infiltration are reported in Assam and Tripura, who are pushed back by security forces.

"Last year, we pushed back around 1,000 persons who tried to cross over," Sarma said.

"After the unrest in Bangladesh, the textile industry has collapsed and those trying to infiltrate are mostly the workers of the textile industry," the Chief Minister said.

He also added that some of the textile company owners are encouraging the infiltration to get cheap labour.

He went on to say that the situation is becoming alarming and the Centre is also concerned about it.

"I have raised the matter in the North East Council meeting. I had also discussed it with Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he informed.

He reiterated that Hindus in Bangladesh do not want to cross over to India despite the existing situation which reflects their sense of patriotism.

"Had Hindu Bangladeshis wanted to come to India, they would have done that in 30 years. They have behaved maturely. We have not recorded any Hindu Bangladeshi infiltration in the last five months," the Chief Minister said.

On Jehadi's activities, the Chief Minister said, "Recently, we had busted a big module. We are working overtime on this. Assam has established a robust monitoring mechanism in coordination with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau."