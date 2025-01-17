Assam sees 16.41% decrease in road accident fatalities: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared an update about road safety in the state, reporting a significant decrease in road accident fatalities. Between December 24, 2024, and January 15, 2025, the state recorded 163 fatalities due to road accidents, marking a 16.41% decrease compared to the 195 fatalities during the same period last year.

In a tweet, CM Sarma expressed that while the reduction in fatalities is a positive development, the loss of 163 lives remains a grave concern. He underscored the importance of continued collective efforts to prevent further deaths and ensure safer roads for all.

"This improvement is encouraging, but the loss of 163 lives is still deeply concerning. We must continue working together to prevent every single death and ensure safer roads," CM Sarma stated.

The Chief Minister's statement reflects the ongoing commitment of the Assam government to enhance road safety measures and reduce the incidence of road traffic accidents. Various initiatives have been implemented to improve road conditions, increase awareness about traffic rules, and enforce stricter penalties for traffic violations.

CM Sarma’s call for continued vigilance and effort highlights that the ultimate goal to prevent any loss of life on the roads of Assam.

The government aims to build on this progress and implement more stringent measures to further reduce road accidents and fatalities in the future.