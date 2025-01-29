Assam sees 11,000 snakebites in 2024, experts push for urgent awareness, action

Guwahati, Jan. 29: Snakebites remain a major public health issue in Assam, with fatalities often occurring due to delayed medical intervention and a lack of awareness about proper first-aid measures, experts warn.

Highlighting the severity of the issue, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) Director Sonali Ghosh cited government data showing that in 2024, the state recorded around 11,000 snakebites and 36 deaths.

Ghosh noted that human-snake encounters are particularly frequent during the monsoon season (June-September), when rising floodwaters force snakes to seek shelter in human settlements.

"The state witnesses a high number of human-snake interactions, which significantly contribute to the snakebite issue. The lack of awareness regarding basic first-aid measures exacerbates the fatalities," Ghosh said.

In response to this ongoing crisis, a two-day capacity-building workshop on ethical snake rescue and snakebite prevention was held from January 27-28 at the Kohora Convention Centre in Kaziranga.

The event, which saw the active participation of 43 nature enthusiasts and forest officials from eight districts — Kaziranga, Nagaon, Biswanath, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia — aimed at equipping locals with essential knowledge and skills to combat snake-related challenges.

The workshop featured Gnaneswar Ch, Project Leader for Snakebite Mitigation at the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology, as the core resource person.

His sessions provided advanced training on safe snake rescue techniques, effective first-aid measures for snakebites, community engagement strategies to reduce human-snake conflict, and the ethics of snake conservation and rehabilitation.

The workshop was a collaborative effort between the Assam Forest Department, Help Earth, Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, and the Zoological Society of Assam.

According to Ghosh, the initiative marks a crucial step towards building a well-informed and skilled network of nature enthusiasts and frontline forest personnel in the region.

Assam’s rich biodiversity, home to numerous venomous snake species such as the King Cobra, Monocled Cobra, and various pit vipers, contributes to the high number of snakebite fatalities in the state.

The organisers expressed hope that this initiative would empower local rescuers and forest personnel to address snake-related challenges with greater efficiency and safety.

“Through continuous training, awareness, and collaboration, Assam can move toward a future where both humans and snakes can coexist in harmony,” said Ghosh.

- with inputs from IANS