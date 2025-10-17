Assam secures top three spot in Category B of State Mining Readiness Index

Guwahati, Oct 17: Assam is among the top three states in Category B in the State rankings, as per the State Mining Readiness Index (SMRI). Under the SMRI, states were grouped into three categories on the basis of their mineral endowment.

The top three ranked states in Category A are Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat, while Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Assam have been ranked in the top three places in Category B. In Category C, the top three ranks have been obtained by Punjab, Uttarakhand and Tripura.

“The Ministry of Mines has released the SMRI and State rankings, which is a significant step to encourage mining sector reforms in states. This also fulfills the announcement made under the Union Budget 2025-26,” said an official statement.

The structure of the index comprises indicators like auction performance, early mine operationalisation, thrust on exploration and sustainable mining pertaining to non-coal minerals, which are relevant to underlining State performance in the mining sector.





By

Staff Reporter