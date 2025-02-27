Assam secures over Rs 2500 cr in investments across five districts

Guwahati, Feb 27: In a major step for industrial development in Assam, the state secured investment commitments worth over Rs 2500 crores through multiple MoUs signed across five districts of Goalpara, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and North Lakhimpur.

The Goalpara district administration hosted an event on Tuesday during the 'Advantage Assam 2.0-Assam Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025', where local investors and the government signed investment agreements.

This event was part of the two-day summit in Guwahati, inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Goalpara district administration hosted an event to help local entrepreneurs and investors signed MoUs for investments. Held at the district commissioner's conference hall, the event showcased the Advantage Assam 2.0-Assam Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025. Agreements were signed with 22 local entrepreneurs and investors, with district commissioner Khanindra Choudhury and general manager Dl &CC Shahjahan Ali Alu Ali Ahmed representing the Assam government.

Twenty-two local entrepreneurs and businessmen from the district have signed agreements to invest a total of Rs 63.33 crore. Notably, Shahid Mohammad Karim will sign a Rs 200 crore contract with the Assam government on February 26, 2025. He also signed an agreement to invest Rs 25 crore in La miford Private Limited for the production of electronic goods, including mobile phone parts and home appliances.

Additionally, M/s Nandeshwar Agro Industries has committed to invest Rs 17.24 crore in the district. Other investments will support businesses in producing coloured tin sheets, organic products, muga silk, fish feed, mustard oil printing, chips, and puffed rice. Under the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative, investors in Goalpara district, like those in other regions of Assam, have expressed interest in establishing local industries.

District commissioner Choodhary thanked and congratulated all investors, emphasising that their contributions will advance industrial development and create employment opportunities for many youths. The event was attended by district development commissioner Ranjit Konwar, additional district commissioner Navjeet Pathak, and various district officers.

Our Dergaon Correspondent odds: As part of Advantage Assam 2.0, a district level MoU signing ceremony with investors, along with live streaming of the central function at Guwahati, was held on Tuesday at Birangana Salhani Kalakshetra in Golaghat.

Addressing the gathering, district commissioner Pulak Mahanta said that MoUs worth Rs 1900 crore will be signed in Golaghat district alone. Discussing about the sectors where Molls were signed, Mahanta urged the investors to invest themselves wholeheartedly in their areas of work.

It is expected that investors will sign Mols with the departments of Industries & Commerce, Veterinary Agriculture. ASRLM & P & RD, Fishery, Handioon & Textile, Sericulture and Assistant Labour Commissioner in Golaghat district in the recent days.

Our Tezpur Correspondent adds: Advantage Assam 2.0, attracted the attention of all concerned and parallel to the formal inauguration of the much hyped programme by the nation's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as directed by the State government, the district administration in Sonitpur district on Tuesday inked MoUs with 41 investors and entrepreneurs from various sectors and the general manager of DICC and Commerce and district commissioner in Sonitpur district at an MoU signing function at the DC's conference hall here.

The event as attended by the district commissioner, district development commissioner, Sonitpur, chairperson, Tezpur Municipal Board as well as HoDs of different departments and industrialists, entrepreneurs, SHG and FPC members. A total of 38 MoUs were signed resulting in an investment of Rs 231.63 crore. Further, 39 sanction letters amounting to Rs 960.25 lakh were distributed among the borrowers of different banks. The agreements signed between investors were worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 crore. "The investment will provide direct and indirect employment to about 1,000 youths in Sonitpur district. Land banks have already been set up to allocate land to these investors in various parts of the district. As a part of it, 300 bighas of land in Sootea Dighali Chapori, 48 bighas in Dolabari industrial area, seven bighas in Gut long industrial arena, and 30 bighas in Dhekiajuli industrial area will be allotted."

The district commissioner said that arrangements have already been made to upgrade the infrastructure for communication to these industrial areas and the administration is hopeful that it would pave an adequate way for the economic development of the district.

Our Doondooma Correspondent adds: For forty-one entrepreneurs signed MoUs with Tinsukia district administration to invest Rs 269.75 crore in the district on the first day of Advantage Assam 2.0. This will enable direct employment of 1154 persons, district commissioner Swapneel Paul officially announced at the first district level conference of Advantage Assam on Tuesday.

Concluding the first day of the conference held at the conference hall of the district commissioner's office, he said, "We hope that a large number of other interested entrepreneurs will sign contracts for in-vestment in various sectors in the second day of the conference tomorrow. He hoped that this initiative would play an important role in the economic development of Tinsukia district and maintain its former reputation as an industrial district.

He said that the highest number of investment deals signed on Tuesday were in the hospitality sector totalling Rs 55-crore, followed by tea sector with Rs 41 crore and construction sector with Rs 17 croге. Investors have also come forward to set up an e-rickshaw manufacturing plant at a cost of Rs 14 crore. Similarly, several agreements have been signed in the agriculture and food processing sectors.

District commissioner Paul said the socio-economic status of the entrepreneurs, land suitability and experience of the entrepreneurs were chocked at the time of signing the MoU.

He further said that those who have come forward to invest are well-established entrepreneurs and they are sure to invest the money. He also hoped that these investments would open up many new areas of indirect entrepreneurship and employment. Entrepreneurs who have signed contracts with the administration will get priority in settling various matters required for setting up of their industries groups as well as subsidies.

Additional commissioner Dr Mandira Baruah, district information and public relations officer Bikash Sharma and District Industry and Commerce Centre's acting general manager Hirakjyoti Pegu were also present at the press conference.

North Lakhimpur: As part of the Advantage Assam 2.0, the Lakhimpur district administration signed MoUs with the entrepreneurs worth Rs 97.06 crore at an event held at Convention Centre, Chukulibhoria, North Lakhimpur.

The programme was attended by Pronab Jit Kakoty, District Commissioner, Lakhimpur, all Additional District Commissioners, all the heads of various departments, officials and local entrepreneurs.

A large number of entrepreneurs across the district have participated in the two-day event, and a total of 71 entrepreneurs committed to invest Rs 97.06 crore in various projects pertaining to different fields. This is expected to boost the infrastructure development, generate employment opportunities and help in sustained growth of the region.

Sanction letters of loans worth Rs 47.78 lakh were distributed to 11 emerging entrepreneurs at the meeting by the District Commissioner. On the second day of the meeting, the National Bank for Rural Development (NABARD) presented the sanctioned letters for its projects for promoting natural farming and sustainable vegetable production.

The NABARD has sanctioned a grant under the Farm Sector Promotion Fund (FSPF) to its partner NGO the Centre for Development Action and Appropriate Technology (CADAT).