Assam: Section 144 imposed in West Karbi Anglong

Guwahati, Feb 17: Following a scuffle in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district, section 144 of the CrPc has been imposed with immediate effect in the district on Friday.

The District Magistrate imposed the prohibitory order to maintain public peace and tranquility in the district.

According to the order, the following prohibitions have been imposed:

Obstruction/picketing/rally/Mashal procession in front of offices, public places or any other places of public importance by forming an assembly of five or more persons

Carrying of firearms and explosive substance of any nature which may cause injury or threat to any other people

Use and throwing of fire crackers in the public places/roads/bus station/Railway Station etc. which may cause breach of peace and tranquility among the public

Holding of public meetings/rallies/procession/dharna in any public place without permission from the District Magistrate

Inflammatory speeches, communal or anti-state/anti-national speeches/banner/poster/wall writing etc.

Use of loud speaker microphones etc. without permission

The prohibition order comes after a heated situation arose when a group of people were attacked by miscreants in Kheroni on Thursday after they staged a protest regarding the distribution of land pattas of Professional Grazing Reserved land (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserved (VGR) in certain parts of the district.

Informing about the action taken on the scuffle, the Director General of Assam Police, GP Singh said that a criminal case has been registered at Kheroni Police station and 17 persons have been arrested so far.

“Reference scuffle at Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong District on Feb 15th 2024 - A criminal case Kheroni P.S. Case No. 12/2024 U/S-341/147/143/294/120B/153A 325/307/506/427 I.P.C. has been registered and 17 persons have been arrested till now. @assampolice would not spare anyone breaking law or indulging in disorderly conduct. All perpetrators of violence would be arrested and taken to task. Additional security measures, including pickets and increased patrolling, is being provided in the area to instil sense of security amongst inhabitants of the region,” he posted on X.

Reference scuffle at Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong District on Feb 15th 2024 - A criminal case Kheroni P.S. Case No. 12/2024 U/S-341/147/143/294/120B/153A 325/307/506/427 I.P.C. has been registered and 17 persons have been arrested till now. @assampolice would not spare anyone… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) February 16, 2024



