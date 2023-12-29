Assam: Section 144 imposed in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Dec.29: In response to the Rail/National Highway blockage call issued by Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA), Assam state committee on December 30, District Magistrate Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi has implemented Section 144 CrPC across Kokrajhar district. This preventive measure aims to keep a check on potential disruptions to peace, public tranquillity, and law and order, stemming from the anticipated activities on that day.

The order prohibits the assembly of five or more persons in and around National Highway and Railway stations and within 50-metre vicinity of railway tracks without permission, taking out processions, shouting slogans, holding meetings or rallies in any public places, dharnas, demonstrations, strikes in any public places without permission, use of microphone outdoor, carrying out any tourch light procession, carrying and brandishing weapons, fire arms and ammunition etc.

The order shall remain in force until further order.