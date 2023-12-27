Assam: Section 144 imposed in Karimganj amid picnic season

Karimganj, Dec 27: Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed by District Magistrate in Assam's Karimganj on Tuesday.

According to reports, the stringent measures were put in place in light of the picnic season with the year end festivities beginning. The order issued by the district magistrate Mridul Yadav prohibited picnic goers from polluting public places and advised people to adhere to the regulations. The order further mentioned that people should not leave behind plastic wastes and bottles at picnic spots.

Moreover, selling, buying and consumption of alcohol at picnic spots has also been prohibited by the district administration, in its tough stance against alcoholism and hooliganism.

Moreover, playing loud speakers and organizing DJ events will also remain prohibited during that time.

Meanwhile the district magistrate has strictly prohibited the two wheeler rider including pillion can ride without helmet, driving without seatbelt, swimming in and around picnic spot without life jacket, stray animals creating obstruction on the road side will be towed away shall be taken in to possession.

"It observes cases of drunken driving, driving without helmets, seatbelt, over speeding, overtaking, over loading of passengers, use of mobile phones while driving, reckless driving, wrong side driving, driving without following traffic rule among the picnic goers and travelling during this festive season risking their own live as well as lives of others"- said district magistrate.











