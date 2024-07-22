Assam: Section 144 imposed at Karimganj

Karimganj, July 22: As a preventive measure, the District Magistrate in Karimganj imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Monday.



The order prohibits any form of dharna, road blockades, or gatherings of more than five people in one place. Additionally, carrying objectionable items, including sticks, is strictly prohibited.



As per sources, a tense situation prevailed at Patherkandi after a recent incident involving the alleged brutal assault of college students, following which the District Commissioner of Karimganj, Mridul Yadav, enforced Section 144 in the Patharkandi area.

It may be mentioned that the unrest stems from a violent attack on a class XI student, which ignited protests by students of Patharkandi College.



The agitation escalated to the point where the Assam-Tripura National Highway was blocked on July 21. Consequently, Section 144 has been implemented to prevent further disturbances and maintain public order in the area.









