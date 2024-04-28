Assam: SEBA introduces new guidelines for HSLC Exam 2025

Guwahati, April 28: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), has announced new guidelines for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination scheduled for 2025.

Key highlights of the new guidelines include:

1. The HSLC exam will have four sets of question papers (A, B, C, & D) in the OMR format.

2. Starting this year, a new elective subject titled "Artificial Intelligence and Robotics" will be introduced for Class IX students.

3. Students must achieve a pass mark in both the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and Descriptive Questions sections separately.

4. Practical examinations for all subjects will be conducted by the District Level Internal Examination Committee.

5. In subjects like English and other languages, questions may include unseen passages, grammar items, etc., based on learning outcomes rather than specific chapters.

6. Similarly, questions in Science and Mathematics will be concept-based, which may not be directly from the textbooks. Even questions from examples and references may be included in question papers. In some cases, the MCQs may warrant summations/calculations as well. The questions will be based on the learning outcomes of the content of the subjects.

7. The question patterns for all subjects, including vocational subjects, will be revised in accordance with the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020.